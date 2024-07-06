Officials recover unexploded fireworks shell on Falmouth beach

Massachusetts State Police bomb techs recovered an unexploded fireworks shell in Falmouth Friday.

Drone video showed the bomb techs and members of the Falmouth Fire Department safely carrying the unexploded firework off Acapesket Beach.

“These devices pose a significant hazard, so anyone who encounters one should stay away and call 9-1-1,” a spokesperson with the State Fire Marshal’s office told Boston 25.

The State Fire Marshal’s office says there is no reason to expect any more unexploded shells.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group