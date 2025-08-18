Officials investigating fire at Ipswich horse farm

IPSWICH, Mass. — Police are investigating a fire at a horse farm in Ipswich on Monday.

Ipswich firefighters and members of the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to 383 Linebrook Road after a structure on the farm’s property caught fire.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office says no one was immmediately reported injured in the fire.

It is also not known if any horses were injured in the fire either.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

