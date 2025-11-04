Officials investigating deadly moped crash in Belmont

BELMONT, Mass. — Officials are investigating a moped crash that claimed the life of an 18-year-old in Belmont on Tuesday.

Around 8:55 a.m., Belmont Police saw a moped driving erratically and on the wrong side of the road on Trapelo Road, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the rider allegedly continued down Belmont Street and turned left onto Stults Road where they collided with a Honda CR-V that was traveling on Fairview Avenue.

The moped rider, who police identify as an 18-year-old Watertown man, was rushed to an area hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

The driver of the Honda CR-V was also transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

