Officials identify woman found dead with 2 dogs after house fire in New Hampshire

DEERFIELD, N.H. — Officials have identified a woman found dead with two dogs that also perished after a raging fire tore through a home in New Hampshire on Monday night.

Barbara E. Sears, 63, of Deerfield, died in the blaze, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

The cause and manner of Sears’ death are pending.

Crews responded to a report of a residential fire at 201 Nottingham Road in Deerfield just before 9 p.m. Monday.

A neighbor reported hearing explosions and seeing intense flames shooting from the home, New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey and Deerfield Fire Chief Matt Fisher said in a statement.

Firefighters battled flames for hours, eventually bringing the fire under control just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Members of the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office found Sears’ body on a porch. Two dogs were also found dead during a search of the rubble.

No other residents or firefighters were injured.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office at 603-223-4289 or fmo@dos.nh.gov.

Deerfield is a small town southeast of Concord. The town’s population was 4,855 at the 2020 census.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

