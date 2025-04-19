OFFICIAL: Boston’s Warmest Day of 2025 So Far!

Boston Highs 4/19/25

Boston is expected to achieve an uncommon feat on this Saturday as warm weather surges through the region. It all begins with high temperatures expected to climb into the low 80s across much of the region! You’ll feel the breeze as strong wind pulls the warmth northward. We’ll get additional warming as the air rises over the hills and heats up on it’s way back down - we call this downsloping.

Interestingly, Boston’s previous high temperature for the year is only 69 degrees (April 11th). Assuming Boston reaches 80 degrees today, it would be the 2nd time in 20 years that the city experiences an 80-degree day before its first 70-degree day. Why have spring when you can have summer!?

May 1st is our current average for the first 80-degree day of the year, so it would be arriving “early.” However, eight of the last ten years have seen the 80-degree weather arrive “late.” Today should help balance that out.

