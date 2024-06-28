Officer-involved shooting in Manchester, N.H. leaves man dead, AG says

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man is dead in Manchester, New Hampshire after investigators say officers in the city were forced to open fire on him after he threatened them with a gun, and fired a shot during a struggle, according the state’s attorney general.

It happened in the area of Bridge and Ash Streets in Manchester just before 9:00 a.m.

The attorney general’s office says it all started when an officer on patrol approached an adult male to speak with him.

“The male informed the officer that he was armed with a gun, and the officer instructed him to then keep his hands visible, however, the male reached into his pocket for the firearm,” according to a statement from the attorney general’s office. “A struggle ensued, during which the male fired what was later determined to be a pistol and the officer returned fire. The adult male was struck by this gunfire and transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.”

The man’s name has not been released and an autopsy has been scheduled to take place Friday evening in Concord.

“The officer involved in this incident was wearing a body-worn camera, which recorded the event, " according to the attorney general’s statement. “That footage is currently being preserved and will be reviewed. The officer was not physically injured.”

“The investigation by the New Hampshire Department of Justice with the assistance of the New Hampshire State Police Major Crimes Unit into this shooting is ongoing,” according to the attorney general. ”The identity of the officer using deadly force will not be disclosed until formal interviews take place; this is expected to take place in the next five to ten business days. The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain actively under investigation.”

Several roads, including Bridge and Beech Streets, have been closed to the public. Video from the scene showed several police officers and emergency vehicles blocking off the area, including officials from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

“Please stay out of the area as police work,” Manchester police said in a social media post.

