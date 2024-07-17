Officer hospitalized after being hit by car while responding to call in Dorchester

DORCHESTER — A Boston police officer was hospitalized late Tuesday night after they were hit by a car while responding to a call in Dorchester.

Officers responded to Stanton Street around 11:37 p.m. for multiple people with firearms. Boston police say one of the suspects struck a responding officer with their car while driving away from the scene.

The officer’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening. They were transported to a nearby hospital.

Two suspects were arrested, Boston police say.

Three guns were also recovered at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

