‘Nothing but proud’: Coach Mike Vrabel stops to meet fans as Pats arrive back home from Super Bowl

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. — A small group of Patriots fans waited in the cold to welcome back the Patriots at Gillette Stadium Monday night after their Super Bowl loss.

“I wanted to come out here because I think the guys deserve a round of applause because what they did was unbelievable no one expected us to make it this far,” said Richard Vega, a Pats fan.

“I would hope they’re not coming back with their tail between their legs we’re here to remind them that you know what they did this season was so spectacular that everybody’s you know just still on board,” said Sandra Grace, also a Pats fan.

While the players and their families got off the buses, head coach Mike Vrabel walked straight back to greet the small group of fans.

Vrabel took selfies and signed autographs with them as the fans thanked him for leading the team through an amazing season.

“Not a whole lot of smiles since last night, but this is you know you appreciate it and obviously you know we wanted to bring back the championships that they’re used to, but you know we’re just getting started, and we’re proud of the guys but we appreciate this support,” said Vrabel.

And these fans very much appreciated the head coach taking the time to stop by after a long trip back from California.

“What a great guy to come over and see us,” said Vanessa Galvanek, a Pats fan.

“This is a dream come true, it was a dream team it just wasn’t their year to complete, Drake’s young the team is young they have a lot going on for them.”

“It was awesome, I never thought he would come out and greet us all and he did and he took selfies and he’s just so humble, and the team he just did such a great turnaround this year we’re nothing but proud of them – we’re all we got, we all we need, and we’re waiting for next season,” said a Patriots fan who came out Monday night.

