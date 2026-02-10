Head coach Mike Vrabel stops to meet fans as Patriots arrive home following Super Bowl LX loss

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots are back home in Massachusetts tonight following a tough loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX on Sunday.

However, fans were still all smiles as head coach Mike Vrabel stopped to sign autographs and take photos upon arriving back to Gillette Stadium.

“We obviously wanted to bring back the championships that they’re used to, but we’re just getting started and we’re proud of the guys, and we appreciate this,” Vrabel said.

The team landed in T.F. Green in Providence this afternoon and were taken back to Gillette Stadium to clean out their lockers before the off-season following a 29-13 loss.

Quarterback Drake Maye was sacked six times, had two interceptions and lost a fumble that led to a TD during the game.

“Yeah, that is what motivates you,” Maye told reporters.

“That is what you talk about in the locker room. That is what fuels you, and I think that is the biggest thing about life,” Maye said.

“You’re going to have times like this, and it’s how you bounce back, and I think a lot of those guys in that locker room are going to use that as fuel, and I’ll go to war with those guys anytime, any day, anywhere. It’s motivation to get back here and not have that feeling and have what they’re feeling out there.”

It was also revealed after the game, Maye did have an injection into his right shoulder that he injured in the AFC championship game against Denver, but he said that that didn’t affect his playing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group