Norton Police investigating items thrown from truck at pedestrians, motorists

NORTON, Mass. — The Norton Police are investigating several instances of items being thrown at pedestrians and motorists from a moving truck.

The incidents have happened over the past few weeks in several locations, according to police.

The areas where items have been thrown are

Oak Street

East Main Street

West Main Street

John Scott Boulevard

“In nearly all reported cases, the victims described the vehicle as a dark-colored pickup truck,” police say.

Police were able to obtain dashboard video of the vehicle in question, and have identified it as a black 2015-2020 Ford F-150. The truck also has chrome bumpers, grille, and door handles, according to police.

Anyone with any information on these incidents is asked to reach out to the Norton Police Department at 508-285-3300.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

