Norton police investigating after objects seen being thrown from truck

NORTON, Mass. — Norton Police are investigating reports of objects being thrown from a dark-colored Ford F-150 truck at drivers and pedestrians in several areas.

The incidents have been reported over the past several weeks, occurring on Oak Street, East Main Street, West Main Street, and John Scott Boulevard.

Police have shared a blurry picture of the truck suspected to be involved.

The Norton Police Department is seeking public assistance to identify the truck and its owner.

Multiple people have reported the incidents, but the identity of the person throwing objects remains unknown.

Anyone with information about the truck or its owner is encouraged to contact Norton Police to assist in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

