Norton High Varsity Football honors military vets with new jerseys

NORTON, Mass. — Friday night lights were all about military veterans in Norton, as the Norton High School Football Team hosted military appreciation night by hosting veterans from around the state.

The team has worked for two years to make this possible. They raised money to buy purple camouflage jerseys, with the last name of a military veteran printed on the back. The coaches designed the uniforms that include patches of the military branch each veteran served for.

“Try to build a culture and sense of community was important to us,” Head Coach Jim Artz said. “All that work came to fruition this year. It’s just about effort. There’s going to be in the stands tonight that you possibly don’t know that are going to be watching you because their name is on your back. So make sure every effort you have is out there on that field.”

More than 60 veterans had their names on the back of the players’ jerseys. They served from all different branches and wars. Some were in the stands, while others died years ago. To the team, it was all about honoring as many people as they could. It was a special occasion for the starting center, Jimmy Cameron.

“It feels like I’m representing something big cause he means a lot to me. He’s basically my best friend,” Cameron said. “It feels really good to represent him tonight.”

Cameron had his own last name on his back, but it was for his grandfather, Gary Cameron. Gary served in the Vietnam War.

Gary was one of dozens of veterans who were lining the field with cheerleaders as the team came out onto the field minutes before kickoff. The veterans were also honored on the field at halftime. The crowd gave them all a round of applause after a moment of silence honoring those who died in battle.

“It’s unbelievable it hits right here, (pointing to his heart. The people of Norton are fantastic. What an outpouring for this-for us,” Gary Cameron said.

The student section went all out, wearing American Flags and waving smaller ones that were given out. Sights like that are appreciated by the vets in the stands.

“Words can’t describe it. Makes you feel fantastic,” Cameron said.

The players will host a luncheon at the VFW in Norton on Saturday afternoon. They will serve the vets food and give them the jerseys each player wore in the game.

