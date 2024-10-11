Northern lights put on dazzling display for Massachusetts skygazers

DEDHAM, Mass. — The northern lights were visible across the region on Thursday night, dazzling the night sky over Massachusetts with gorgeous flashes of pink, purple, and green.

Boston 25 viewers shared brilliant images of the colorful phenomenon after an intense geomagnetic storm caused the lights to be visible.

Photos shared from eastern Massachusetts communities including Scituate, Dedham, Franklin, and Boston highlighted the stunning beauty of the aurora borealis.

Skygazers in New Hampshire were also delighted by the rare spectacle.

Skygazers were reminded to point their smartphones upward for photos because the devices often can capture auroras that human eyes cannot.

This was the second time the northern lights were visible in the region in recent months.

In August, the northern lights dazzled in the sky when the annual Perseid meteor shower was at its peak

The sun’s magnetic field is at the peak of its 11-year cycle, making storms and aurora displays more frequent, the Associated Press reported.

