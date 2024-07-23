‘Norfolk supports the changes’: Former state prison part of overhaul of emergency shelter system

NORFOLK, Mass. — Town officials in Norfolk, where the former Bay State Correctional Center is being used as an emergency shelter amid a migrant crisis, said they support the governor’s overhaul of the shelter system.

Starting next week, the state will prioritize certain Massachusetts families and set a five-day cap on how long people can stay in overflow sites, Gov. Maura Healey announced Tuesday.

Starting Aug. 1, those on a priority list for emergency shelter placement will include families who are homeless because of a no-fault eviction, who have at least one member who is a veteran, or who are homeless “because of sudden or unusual circumstances in Massachusetts beyond their control, such as a flood or fire,” Healey’s office said.

“The Town of Norfolk supports the changes announced by the Governor today as they ensure the Town can continue to support the shelter without overtaxing its ability to provide core programs and services to residents,” Norfolk Town Administrator Justin Casanova-Davis said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

Casanova-Davis said town officials were notified of the governor’s changes to the state’s emergency shelter system, which includes the decommissioned Bay State Correctional Center.

The Norfolk facility will be among overflow emergency assistance shelters statewide which will transition to becoming five-day temporary respite centers beginning on Aug. 1, Casanova-Davis said.

“The new rules also mean that children temporarily housed at the BSCC shelter will not be enrolled in Norfolk Public Schools or the King Philip Regional School District,” Casanova-Davis said.

The Norfolk site currently has a capacity of 225 people with more than 60 families housed on site, officials said. The site is managed by a state-contracted shelter operator.

The Town of Norfolk has provided limited first responder assistance as needed, Casanova-Davis said.

Town officials from various departments and boards “will remain in regular communication regarding the impacts of the shelter on our operations,” Casanova-Davis said.

“Town leaders will also continue to work with state officials and our legislative delegation to ensure that our concerns are heard,” Casanova-Davis said.

The town administrator’s statement on Tuesday came two months after Norfolk officials shared concerns in May about turning the former state prison into an emergency shelter.

Hundreds later attended a Norfolk town meeting in May to voice concerns of migrants moving into the former state prison.

Moving forward, residents can reach out to the town administrator at jcasanovadavis@norfolk.ma.us with any additional operational questions.

“We will continue to collaborate with the Governor and her team to ensure that the Town’s questions are answered, any impacts are mitigated, and to provide support as necessary,” Casanova-Davis said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

