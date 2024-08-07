Walpole swim coach honored by students for her 50 years of service

WALPOLE, Mass. — They say if you do what you love, you never work a day in your life.

On Tuesday, a swim coach whose passion and dedication to teaching students this life-saving skill and sport was honored by both current and former swimmers.

Cheryl Cavanaugh has been coaching in Walpole for 50 years, often showing up at the pool from 7 in the morning until 10:30 at night for swim practice.

“She is one of the hardest working people I know with the biggest heart that would help anyone,” one of her fans said.

Tuesday marked Cavanaugh’s final home meet at the recreation center in town.

“All my older swimmers are here, from like 30 years ago,” Cavanaugh said. “So it’s very exciting, it’s wonderful, wonderful. I just love them all, like a big family.”

Cavanaugh is also credited with starting the Walpole High School Swim Team back in 1974, which she still coaches in the fall. She coaches the Canton High School swim team in the winter and her summers are spent coaching the Suburban Summer Swim League.

And if her dedication to the swimmers wasn’t enough, she is also a school nurse in Boston.

After the surprise celebration, it was right back to work for Cavanaugh as she prepared her team for the upcoming meet.

