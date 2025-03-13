Two employees of Braintree Police Department on paid leave pending investigations, officials say

BRAINTREE, Mass. — Two employees of the Braintree Police Department are currently on paid administrative leave pending separate investigations.

The mayor’s office confirms to Boston 25 News two separate investigations into the employees but declined to comment further due to it pertaining to “personnel issues.”

Boston 25 News has reached out to Chief Timothy Cohoon regarding the employees statuses within the department, but has yet to hear back. It’s unclear when both incidents happened or how long both employees have been on leave.

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office did not confirm or deny an active investigation into the employees.

