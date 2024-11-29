South Shore police department features near all-female lineup for first time in history

BRAINTREE, Mass. — For the first time in its nearly 100-year history, one South Shore police department featured more female officers than men Thursday night.

The momentous occasion occurred in Braintree for the Thanksgiving evening shift.

Roll call featured Officer Brianna Mahoney, Jen Zakowsky, Corey Hutson, Alyssa Discipio, Meg Gilbride, Patricia Conboy and Sgt. Tim White as their supervisor.

A first in our over 100 year history, the girls have out numbered the boys on shift. Your starting line-up tonight... Posted by Braintree Police Department on Thursday, November 28, 2024

