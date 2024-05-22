Serious crash in Walpole prompts heavy traffic delays

WALPOLE, Mass. — Authorities shut down a section of highway in Walpole following a serious motor vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the rollover crash occurred around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Route 1 at High Plain Street (Route 27).

The intersection has been shut down on the southbound side for the time being. The public is asked to take alternate routes as heavy traffic delays are expected.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

Rollover crash in #Walpole on US-1-SB at RT 27. RT 27 closed at Rt 1. Expect delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) May 22, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

