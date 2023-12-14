Police: Man hospitalized after stabbing in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a man was reportedly stabbed in Weymouth Wednesday night.

Weymouth Police say they responded to the area of Memorial Drive around 9:30 p.m. for a stabbing investigation.

One adult male victim was transported to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made.

Officials say the investigation remains active.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

