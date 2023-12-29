Part of a human skeleton found behind Milton home, police say

MILTON, Mass. — The discovery of a human bone behind a Milton home prompted an extensive search Friday afternoon.

State Police say a partial human skeletal remain was found in the Blue Hills behind a residence on Hillside Street earlier in the week.

Investigators are continuing to search the area to see if other remains from this decedent can be located, according to a department spokesperson.

Officials have not identified who the skeletal piece belongs to or determined if this discovery was the result of a criminal act.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

