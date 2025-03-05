Homicide investigation underway at Avon home, DA says

AVON, Mass. — Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a home in Avon on Tuesday for a homicide investigation.

Avon Police officers and detectives could be seen on Nichols Avenue putting up yellow crime scene tape. Police were also seen going in and out of a house.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office says a homicide occurred at that address, but did not provide any details at to the identity of the victim or the manner of death.

Authorities did not report any arrests or any description of a potential suspect.

The incident remains under investigation.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a home in Avon on Tuesday.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group