A non-passenger train pushing two coaches to be scrapped, derails in Everett

EVERETT, Mass. — Earlier on Thursday, a non-passenger train was derailed off an industrial track in Everett.

Boston 25 reached out to the MBTA, they confirmed that the train, moving at an extremely slow speed, was pushing two coaches on their way to be scrapped when one of the axles on the train was derailed off the track.

The train was put back onto the track and it did not affect any of the regular passenger services available that day.

There were also no injuries reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

