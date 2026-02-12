Noah Kahan announces 4th show at Boston’s Fenway Park this summer

BOSTON — New England’s own Noah Kahan will be performing at Fenway Park for twice as long as fans initially thought.

The Strafford, Vermont, native announced Thursday that a 4th and supposedly final show has been added for July 7.

Kahan is scheduled to perform at Fenway Park on Tuesday, July 7, Wednesday, July 8, Friday, July 10, and Saturday, July 11.

Fenway says a fourth show was added due to the overwhelming demand for the three shows that were previously announced.

Those who signed up for the artist presale can purchase tickets for the July 7 show starting at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday. Tickets for the July 7 show will go on sale to the general public at noon this Friday.

DUE TO OVERWHELMING DEMAND‼️@NoahKahan is bringing The Great Divide Tour 2026 to Fenway Park for a 4th & FINAL night on July 7.



Tickets are on sale TODAY at 1pm EST for those that signed up for artist presale! pic.twitter.com/yh1n2YzyrU — Fenway Park (@fenwaypark) February 12, 2026

The “The Great Divide” tour kicks off on June 11 and makes 23 stops at stadiums across North America through August.

He last played at Fenwayin July 2024.

