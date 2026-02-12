Local

Noah Kahan announces 4th show at Boston’s Fenway Park this summer

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Chicago Cubs v Boston Red Sox BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 28: Noah Kahan warms up to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the Chicago Cubs and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on April 28, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images) (Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)
BOSTON — New England’s own Noah Kahan will be performing at Fenway Park for twice as long as fans initially thought.

The Strafford, Vermont, native announced Thursday that a 4th and supposedly final show has been added for July 7.

Kahan is scheduled to perform at Fenway Park on Tuesday, July 7, Wednesday, July 8, Friday, July 10, and Saturday, July 11.

Fenway says a fourth show was added due to the overwhelming demand for the three shows that were previously announced.

Those who signed up for the artist presale can purchase tickets for the July 7 show starting at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday. Tickets for the July 7 show will go on sale to the general public at noon this Friday.

The “The Great Divide” tour kicks off on June 11 and makes 23 stops at stadiums across North America through August.

He last played at Fenwayin July 2024.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

