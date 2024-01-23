No school in Newton as teacher strike enters fifth day

NEWTON, Mass. — Classrooms will be empty again in Newton on Tuesday after no agreement has been made for a new teacher contract.

Since the strike continued Monday into Tuesday, the teachers union has to start paying fines for striking. They are expected to pay $25,000 and that fine will double each day that the strike continues.

That means fines for striking could reach $200,000 by Thursday.

At that time a Middlesex Superior Court judge said they would be expected to be back in court at the end of the week.

On Monday, both sides spent about 5.5 hours negotiating but said little progress was made. The NTA said their requests still haven’t been me. They want better benefits and working conditions, better pay, and fully funded schools.

Monday night they said schools won’t open in Newton until they win.

“By win I mean win what’s right for our students and right for our educators so they have the resources they need and they are paid in ways to put them in a position to put their heart and soul and focus on their students,” said President of NTA Mike Zilles.

The school committee and the Mayor said meeting the union’s current demands could mean cutting some district programs and even letting teachers go.

School committee chair Christopher Brezski said children not being in schools “is detrimental to their health and wellbeing” He went on to say, “I’ve got a fourth grader and a sixth grader who have been home the last few days and the thought of holding out as long as it takes is devastating.”

Negotiations are expected to begin again Tuesday at noon, now five days into this teacher strike.

