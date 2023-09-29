No record of permit where construction worker fell 30-feet from multi-family roof in Brighton

BOSTON — A Boston construction worker is very lucky after he fell nearly 30-feet from the roof of a multi-family home in Brighton on Thursday afternoon, police say.

Officers responded to15 Elko Street around 4:17 p.m. where an adult male had sustained a serious head injury after falling about 2 stories off a roof he was working on, according to Boston Police.

Police say he is expected to be okay and has non-life-threatening injuries.

On the door of that Elko St. home there is a stop work order from the city’s Inspectional Services Department. And in writing on the stop work order it says “failure to secure permit.”

According to a worker at OJR Construction they did have a permit and that they applied for it on Wednesday. However, a city spokesperson from ISD says they could not find one.

Boston 25 looked on the city data base and the last permit for the address at 15 Elko was issued back in 2011.

We called the construction company to ask again if they had a permit in place before starting the job. The same man said again they did have one and will be getting a new one on Friday morning.

ISD tells Boston 25 they have to pay double the fee to get it, and that price is a percentage of the cost of the job according to the city’s website.

Boston 25 drone video shows the work on the roof was well underway.

