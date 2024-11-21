‘No kid behind’: Mattapan Patriots fundraising to send football, cheer teams to FL nationals

BOSTON — The Mattapan Patriots U14 football team practiced in the cold under the lights Wednesday – gearing up for nationals in sunny Florida just two weeks away.

The team will represent New England for the second year in a row this December in Naples, Florida at America’s Youth Football Nationals.

The Pats defeated Springfield to complete an undefeated, shortened season.

“It’s been an up-and-down battle all season long,” said head coach Mick Brunache. “Some teams just canceled on us without any reason. We had one or two teams cancel saying they weren’t comfortable coming to Mattapan.”

Brunache is the president of the Mattapan Patriots – a football and cheer community in the neighborhood.

The U16 and U12 cheerleading team is also heading to nationals in Orlando this December under Brunache’s leadership.

The final hurdle for each team before nationals – a fundraising goal of $60,000.

Brunache says they’re only about a quarter of the way there.

“I’m not going to leave no kid behind,” he told Boston 25 News on Wednesday. “I’m going to keep fighting and fundraising as hard as I can to get every child down there.”

He finished, “We are here to build. We are here to serve our community. We’re here to keep our kids safe and off the streets, and we’re here to give these kids a platform.”

To help get the Patriots cheer teams and U14 football team to Florida, you can donate here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group