No injuries reported after commuter rail strikes car in Acton

ACTON, Mass. — A train struck a vehicle stopped on the tracks in Acton on Thursday, causing a response from first responders.

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. when first responders were dispatched to 117 Central Street to reports of a commuter rail striking a vehicle.

Once on scene, authorities discovered that the driver had exited the vehicle before the impact.

An initial investigation revealed that when the vehicle was hit by the train, it was pushed about 300 feet down the tracks before stopping.

Acton Firefighters evaluated all passengers on the train and the vehicle’s driver to ensure there were no injuries. They also worked to contain a fuel spill from the vehicle and notified the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection about the spill.

The cause of the crash and the circumstances surrounding it are currently under investigation by MBTA Transit Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

