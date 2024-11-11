No explosives found after bomb threat at Satanic Temple in Salem prompts shelter-in-place order

SALEM, Mass. — A shelter-in-place order was issued in Salem on Monday afternoon amid an investigation into a bomb threat at the city’s Satanic Temple.

In an online statement, city officials warned the public to avoid the area of Bridge Street between Beacon and Osgood streets while police investigated the threat at 64 Bridge Street.

“Responsible public safety protocols require that we take these threats seriously,” the city said in the statement.

Residents of nearby homes and businesses were told to shelter in place as a precaution.

The city provided an update just before 2:30 p.m., announcing that no explosive devices were found during the investigation.

Area roadways have since been reopened to traffic.

In April, the Satanic Temple was targeted by a suspect who lobbed an explosive device onto the front porch.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

