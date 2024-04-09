‘Reprehensible’: FBI assists investigation into explosive device thrown at Satanic Temple in Salem

SALEM, Mass. — Federal authorities launched an investigation in Salem after an explosive device was thrown onto the porch of the Satanic Temple.

Massachusetts State Police bomb squad and Salem Police responded to 64 Bridge Street in Salem around 4 p.m., nearly 12 hours after authorities say an improvised explosive device was thrown onto the porch of the Satanic Temple. The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force is now involved in the investigation with the Salem Police Criminal Investigation Division.

“This was a horrific act of terrorism and people could be hurt,” said Lucien Greaves, co-founder of the Satanic Temple.

Greaves says he’s confident that investigators will find out who lobbed the explosive device onto the porch in the early morning hours.

Police say it wasn’t discovered until staff arrived in the late afternoon.

“It was sparking and there were flames of some type and some scorching on the front of the house,” said Greaves.

Bomb technicians made sure the device was no longer a danger and K9s swept in and around the Satanic Temple looking for any possible secondary devices.

Mayor Dominick Pangallo calls the incident “utterly reprehensible” and says he’s thankful for the various law enforcement agencies investigating the incident.

“On behalf of the City I want to extend our support for the staff and members at the Temple and the residents of the neighborhood who have been impacted by this crime,” Mayor Pangallo said. “While I am glad no one was injured in this attack, I nevertheless condemn this action in the strongest possible way.”

“It’s very concerning that now devices are being thrown. Now it seems like it’s escalating,” said Cliff Alleyne who works across the street.

Neighbor Shawn Flynn added, “People heard a bang but a lot of people chalked it up to a truck hitting a pothole. Only louder.”

Alleyne, a mechanic at any auto repair shop across the street, says he’s used to seeing police activity here due to ongoing threats and hate crimes targeting the Satanic Temple.

Earlier this year a Michigan man was arrested after authorities say he plotted to bomb the temple.

Back in 2022 a Chelsea man was arrested and charged with setting a fire at the Satanic Temple.

“It seems like a lot of the people who oppose us aren’t aware of any of the things we do in the real world, but are driven by a superstitious perspective of what we must be rather than what we are,” said Greaves.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made.

“While this is frightening for those of us who live and work in Salem, particularly so the workers and neighbors of the Satanic Temple, I take great comfort in the assistance of the FBI,” Chief Lucas Miller said. “I am confident that between our federal partners and our own excellent SPD Detectives, we will find and arrest the perpetrator and hopefully, that will serve as a deterrent to anyone who sees the temple as a target.”

Anyone with information, or who may have seen something in the early morning hours of April 8, 2024, is urged to contact the Salem Police Criminal Investigation Division at 978-745-9700 or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.





