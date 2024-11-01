NH teacher on leave, accused of inappropriate conduct involving student with disabilities

KINGSTON, N.H. — A New Hampshire teacher was placed on paid administrative leave on October 25, accused of misconduct involving an elementary school student with disabilities.

In a letter sent home to parents on Friday, Superintendent Dr. Thomas J. Ambrose said the district became aware of an allegation of inappropriate conduct involving a teacher in the In Step program at the D.J. Bakie Elementary School. Details of the conduct were not immediately available.

The name of the teacher is not being released.

“The well-being of our students is our highest priority, and we are working closely with the necessary authorities to investigate the situation fully and ensure a safe environment for everyone,” Superintendent Ambrose said. “We will keep you updated with any significant developments as they arise, while respecting the privacy and confidentiality of everyone involved. We are committed to supporting all the students and parents involved, and we appreciate your understanding and trust as we work through the investigative process.”

Kingston Police and the New Hampshire Department of Education have also been notified and will be involved in the investigation.

The In Step program is designed to assist students with social, emotional, or physical disabilities.

