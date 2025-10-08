NH Supreme Court judge found guilty of abusing her position to deter investigation into husband

A New Hampshire Supreme Court Justice has been found guilty of misusing her position during an investigation regarding her husband, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office.

In June 2024, New Hampshire Supreme Court Associate Justice Anna Barbara Hantz Marconi allegedly told then-Governor Chris Sununu that there was no merit to a criminal investigation into her husband, Geno Marconi, the Director of the Division of Ports and Harbors at the Pease Development Authority.

She also told Governor Sununu how the investigation was hard on her personally and was preventing her from sitting on important cases pending or imminently pending before the Supreme Court, Formella said.

“Judges have special ethical responsibilities, including to obey the law; to promote public confidence in the independence, integrity, and impartiality of the judiciary; to avoid impropriety and the appearance of impropriety; and to not abuse the prestige of their office to advance the personal interest of themselves or others,” said Attorney General Formella. “The State of New Hampshire takes seriously its responsibility to uphold the rule of law and ensure accountability at every level of public service. This outcome reinforces a core principle of our justice system: no one is above the law - not even a Justice of the Supreme Court.”

Marconi decided not to contest the ruling and was sentenced in accordance with the terms of a plea agreement that will require her to pay a fine of $1,200.

Geno Marconi has entered a not guilty plea to charges currently pending against him in the Rockingham County Superior Court, the AG’s office says.

