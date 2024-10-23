NH police seeking white van allegedly connected to serious hit-and-run pedestrian crash

PELHAM, N.H. — Authorities are looking to speak to the owner of a white van allegedly involved in a pedestrian crash that seriously injured a woman early Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a motor vehicle crash versus a pedestrian on Mammoth Road near Muldoon Park found a woman sitting on the northbound shoulder of Mammoth Road with “significant” injuries, according to Pelham Police.

The victim was flown to Lahey Hospital where her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The vehicle involved did not remain on the scene and police say it should have damage to either the front passenger side mirror or the front passenger corner.

Around 7:30 p.m., police put out a social media post seeking information about a white van.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Corporal James Locke at jlocke@pelhampolice.com or (603) 635-2411.

