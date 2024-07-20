NH man dies after pickup truck backs on top of him, state police say

MIDDLETON, N.H. — An untimely death investigation is underway in New Hampshire after authorities say a man was struck and killed by a truck.

Troopers responding to 101 Access Road in Middleton just after 2 p.m. for a report of a man stuck under a dump truck found that a 2012 Ford F-550 pickup had rolled backward on top of 53-year-old William Miners III of Madison, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Officials say Miners III had succumbed to his injuries by the time crews arrived at the scene.

It’s unclear if the truck belonged to the victim.

Police say the incident appears accidental, although all aspects remain under investigation.

Multiple agencies assisted Troopers at the scene, including members of the Wakefield Police Department, Wakefield Fire Rescue Department, the New Hampshire Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and Crowell’s Towing & Repair.

