N.H. man arrested in connection with Lowell deadly shooting

LOWELL, Mass. — A New Hampshire man is under arrest following a shooting over the weekend that killed one and left two others injured.

Paul Garcia, 38, of Dover, N.H. was arrested at a residence in Lawrence, Mass. on Tuesday, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s office.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of the ISSO Shri Swaminarayan Hindu Temple on Middlesex Street just before 5 a.m on Saturday, July 20th. Once on scene they found three people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Greg Hudon.

As a result of the shooting, Jose Ortiz, 43 of Lowell, was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to the DA. A 34-year-old man was also taken to an area hospital where he was treated and later released. A 26-year-old woman took her self to the hospital, where she was treated and released according to the DA.

“A physical altercation occurred involving the victims and others who were in the parking lot. Moments after the altercation Paul Garcia allegedly began shooting into the crowd of people killing Jose Ortiz and striking the two other victims before fleeing the scene,” officials say.

Garcia is facing a number of charges, including armed assault with the intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury. He will be arraigned in Lowell District Court on Wednesday.

