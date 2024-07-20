Authorities investigating deadly triple shooting in parking lot of Lowell temple

LOWELL, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a triple shooting at a gathering in the parking lot of a temple in Lowell early Saturday morning left one person dead and two others injured, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of the ISSO Shri Swaminarayan Hindu Temple on Middlesex Street just before 5 a.m. found three people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Greg Hudon.

Two of the victims, a 43-year-old Lowell man and a 34-year-old man were rushed to a local hospital. The older man was pronounced dead, while the other remains hospitalized.

The third victim, a 26-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries and took herself to the hospital.

Investigators say a fight likely preceded the shooting and that the incident was not related to the temple.

“The preliminary investigation suggests that early this morning a group was gathered in the parking lot when a physical altercation occurred prior to the shooting,” Ryan and Hudon said in a statement. “There is no information that the gathering was at all related to the temple.”

There have been no arrests made in connection with the shooting.

Investigators on Saturday morning were seen photographing vehicles in the parking lot near a large tent with tables and chairs, placing evidence markers on the ground, and interviewing people at the temple.

A woman who watches birds in the area told reporters that she was shocked to find out about the fatal incident.

“It’s sad. I wouldn’t expect it over here,” Wendy Porter said. “I’ve never ever heard of anyone hanging out over here.”

Another witness whose car is stuck inside the crime scene told Boston 25′s Joanna Bouras that she saw two gunshot victims bleeding on the ground before officers arrived at the scene.

Others showing up at the temple for a scheduled religious event say an all-day prayer session was supposed to begin around 7:30 a.m.

State troopers assigned to Ryan’s office are assisting Lowell police with the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call Lowell police at 978-937-3200.

