NH man arrested after allegedly assaulting 5-year-old child in Manchester

MANCHESTER, NH — A New Hampshire man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a 5-year-old child in Manchester.

According to police, on August 23, Manchester Police received a Law Enforcement Notification from DCYF concerning a child who had an injury to his face.

The person reporting the injuries said they suspected child abuse, police said.

Through an investigation, officers learned that the child was in the care of Domingo Pacheco, 27 of Manchester.

An arrest warrant was issued for Pacheco and he turned himself in to Machester police.

Pacheco is being charged with second-degree assault and he has been placed on preventative detention

Additional information was not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

