NH AG investigating 21-year-old college student’s death; brother facing murder charge

PLYMOUTH, N.H. — An 18-year-old New Hampshire man arrested Monday in the shooting death of his 21-year-old sister is slated to face a judge on Tuesday, officials said.

Logan Anderson is expected to be arraigned in the 2nd Circuit District Court in Plymouth on a charge of second-degree murder after Leah Anderson was found shot in the head on Mad River Road in Thornton, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella.

Officers responding to a 911 call around 8:20 a.m. found Leah Anderson suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and rushed her to the hospital, where she died.

Leah Anderson was an education major at Plymouth State University.

Details on what led up to the shooting weren’t immediately available.

An autopsy is expected to take place on Tuesday.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group