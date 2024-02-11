A Newton teenager who underwent a brave medical battle is getting to live out his dream of going to the Super Bowl thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Chris Lee spent the week in Las Vegas with a group of other Make-A-Wish recipients.

The 19-year-old underwent treatment for leukemia and is a big sports fan.

Chris and the group have gotten to attend several events such as the NFL honors and gotten to meet NFL players like Micah Parsons and Damar Hamlin.

He says it’s an experience he’ll never forget.

“Just being able to meet all of our favorite people in person and really get to connect and share with them on a personal level is really nice and makes this process a whole lot better for us too,” Chris says.

Chris is studying statistics in college right now and hopes to use his skills in knowledge.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 15 Newton teenager who battled leukemia achieves dream of attending Super Bowl (CHRISTINA JACOB/Make-A-Wish)

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group