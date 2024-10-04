New York woman arrested and extradited to Massachusetts following Cape Cod scam

BARNSTABLE — A New York woman has been arrested and extradited to Massachusetts for scamming a Cape Cod resident of $46,000.

Barnstable police, after a thorough investigation, arrested 24-year-old Yuxin Fu of Flushing, New York for her involvement and scamming of a Marston Mills resident.

In December 2022, Barnstable police were alerted to a Marston Mills resident being instructed by a scammer, posing as a member of the Drug Enforcement Administration, who told the resident that their social security number was linked to an investigation in Texas. The scammer then told the resident to place $46,000 into a “safe government account” to not be seized.

After several search warrants and a follow-up investigation, it led to Fu, and an arrest warrant was placed for her in June 2023. Fu, however, had flown to China in May 2023.

On September 23, 2024, Fu was arrested at JFK Airport in New York. She waived extradition and was transported to Massachusetts by Barnstable police and Massachusetts State Police.

Fu was arranged on Friday on charges of larceny over $1200 and receiving stolen property of over $1200. She was held on bail for $100,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group