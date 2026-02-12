New study names most, least educated states in America. Where does Mass. rank?

DEDHAM, Mass. — Massachusetts has once again been ranked the most educated state in America, according to a new study.

The personal finance website WalletHub released its annual "Most & Least Educated States in America" ranking earlier this week after evaluating all 50 states using 18 metrics, including educational attainment, school quality, and disparities in achievement across gender and race.

“There’s a strong correlation between being more educated and receiving higher compensation. The most educated states provide high-quality educational experiences from elementary school all the way to graduate programs, which helps parents raise children in an environment that gives them as many opportunities as possible. The top states also provide equitable schooling conditions, with low racial and gender gaps in educational attainment,” WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said in a statement.

In addition to Massachusetts taking home the No. 1 honor, the rest of New England also ranked among the top 15 most educated states:

1. Massachusetts

2. Vermont

4. Connecticut

8. New Hampshire

12. Maine

13. Rhode Island

Massachusetts earned a total score of 78.41 from WalletHub, ranking first for educational attainment and fourth for quality of education.

Here’s what WalletHub wrote of Massachusetts in its report:

<i>Massachusetts, known for its top colleges like MIT and Harvard, ranks as the most educated state in America. The state has the highest percentage of adults ages 25 and older with at least a Bachelor’s degree, at over 47%, and the highest share who have a graduate or professional degree, at nearly 22%.</i> <i>The Bay State ranks second in the country when it comes to the average quality of its universities. Colleges can’t hog all the credit for why Massachusetts is the most educated state, though. Massachusetts has the second-best public school system in the country, and students boast the highest math and reading test scores on the National Assessment of Educational Progress.</i> <i>Finally, Massachusetts is one of the states that provide state-sponsored free college tuition programs, though eligibility is limited by factors such as income, merit, location, or field of study.</i> — Wallethub

Outside of New England, Maryland (3rd) and Colorado (5th) ranked among the top five most educated states.

West Virginia was ranked as the least educated state.

For more on the ranking, click here.

