New steamship ferry available for service to Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard starting next month

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A new ferry will be available to Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard starting next month.

The steamship authority commissioned the “M/V Barnstable” during a ceremony in Hyannis on Monday. The new ferry was opened to the public for tours before it departed for Nantucket.

The vessel is expected to carry the equivalent of 50 cars per trip.

The M/V Barnstable was purchased in 2022 from Louisiana with 28 million dollars in federal funding to help the costs.

