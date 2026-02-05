❄️New snow map: below average temps to bring snowfall this weekend

The Boston 25 Weather Team has released a new snow map on Thursday afternoon for the incoming snowfall headed to New England.

According to the latest forecast from Boston 25 Meteorologist Tucker Antico, below-average temperatures will persist throughout the day, but Friday night, we’ll see the beginning of accumulation.

Saturday Snow Update –

This will be a light snow for most, but a few very narrow, heavy bands will make all the difference.



Eastern Mass has the best chance to get under these bands. It will only be a handful of towns, but up to 8" await a "lucky" few. For most, 1-3" is all. pic.twitter.com/x71v6NivpU — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) February 5, 2026

Saturday is the day to watch. It won’t be a major storm, with the majority of the state expected to receive 1-3″ of light snow.

The coast is the area to watch, with higher snow totals expected to build up, with a chance of 3-5″ inches. However, some towns may see a potential 5-8″ inches.

“Keep in mind, roads may be slippery much of the day with ongoing light snow,” the Boston 25 Weather team wrote in their latest weather blog.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

