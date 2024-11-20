New ‘smishing’ scam targets NH residents with E-ZPass texts, officials say

Authorities are reminding New Hampshire residents to stay vigilant following reports of a new “smishing” scam.

A “smishing” scam is any use of fake text messages to manipulate unsuspecting victims into providing sensitive information, downloading harmful malware, or sending money to scammers.

In this case, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella says the current scheme involves text messages posing to be from NH E-ZPass. The faux texts inform the recipient that their vehicle has an unpaid invoice based on their use of a NH E-ZPass lanes. The scammer then sends a predatory link to the victims where they can “access their account and make a payment.”

“Any unsolicited text message, email, or other message from NH E-ZPass seeking payment for outstanding toll fees is a scam,” William J. Cass, Department of Transportation Commissioner said in a press release. “NH E-ZPass will never contact New Hampshire residents by sending messages threatening late fees for failure to pay an invoice.”

Anyone who receives such a text can forward the message to 7726 (SPAM) to alert their mobile providers.

If you believe you are a victim of a smishing scam and would like to report it or if you have questions, you’re urged to contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-888-468-4454.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

