New ‘smishing’ scam targets NH residents with E-ZPass texts, officials say

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

Stock illustration depicting text-messaging scams, known as smishing. (designer491/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Authorities are reminding New Hampshire residents to stay vigilant following reports of a new “smishing” scam.

A “smishing” scam is any use of fake text messages to manipulate unsuspecting victims into providing sensitive information, downloading harmful malware, or sending money to scammers.

‘They know who you are’: ‘Smishing’ attack messages hope to empty bank accounts

In this case, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella says the current scheme involves text messages posing to be from NH E-ZPass. The faux texts inform the recipient that their vehicle has an unpaid invoice based on their use of a NH E-ZPass lanes. The scammer then sends a predatory link to the victims where they can “access their account and make a payment.”

“Any unsolicited text message, email, or other message from NH E-ZPass seeking payment for outstanding toll fees is a scam,” William J. Cass, Department of Transportation Commissioner said in a press release. “NH E-ZPass will never contact New Hampshire residents by sending messages threatening late fees for failure to pay an invoice.”

Anyone who receives such a text can forward the message to 7726 (SPAM) to alert their mobile providers.

If you believe you are a victim of a smishing scam and would like to report it or if you have questions, you’re urged to contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-888-468-4454.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

