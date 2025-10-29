New pay transparency law now in effect across Massachusetts. Here’s what to know

BOSTON — Starting on Wednesday, Massachusetts businesses with 25 or more employees must include salary or hourly wage ranges in all job postings.

This new pay transparency law aims to promote fairness and help close wage gaps statewide.

In a statement, Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell said, “The Wage Transparency Law is an important step in improving transparency and closing wage gaps that have held workers – especially for women and people of color – back for too long."

Under the new law, employers must list pay ranges in job ads, current employees can request the salary range for their role when a new opening is posted, and workers seeking a promotion or transfer are also entitled to see the pay range.

This law is designed to make compensation more transparent and ensure greater equity in the workplace.

Campbell added, “My office remains committed to ensuring that both employers and employees understand their rights and obligations.”

Campbell’s office is now hosting webinars and training to help employers better understand their obligations under the new law.

