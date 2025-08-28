New Patriots coach Mike Vrabel aims to turn team around after back-to-back 4-13 seasons

Expectations

The Patriots made an abrupt course correction, parting ways with former coach Jerod Mayo after just one season following the team’s second straight 4-13 finish. Enter new coach Mike Vrabel, a former Patriots linebacker with a connection to the past run of Super Bowl wins, having won three rings playing for Bill Belichick. Vrabel is now eager to prove the culture he developed while leading the Tennessee Titans to three playoff appearances in his six seasons as their coach can have a similar effect in New England. The way his new staff attacked the offseason appears to be a step in that direction. They improved the protection around second-year quarterback Drake Maye, added new playmakers for him to get the ball to and infused the defense with more athleticism up front and in the pass rush. That, combined with a favorable schedule, should mean more wins and a shot at a playoff berth.

New faces

Vrabel, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, defensive coordinator Terrell Williams, WR Stefon Diggs, DT Milton Williams, OT Morgan Moses, edge rusher Harold Landry, and 2025 draft picks that include OT Will Campbell, RB TreVeyon Henderson, WR Kyle Williams and OL Jared Wilson.

Key losses

C David Andrews, CB Jonathan Jones, DE Deatrich Wise.

Strengths

It starts with Maye. He showed his potential to be a franchise quarterback as a rookie and he has flourished this offseason in McDaniels’ system. In the limited preseason action he did get, he was a little careless with the ball at times. But overall he seems poised to make a jump in Year 2. Those hopes are bolstered by an offensive line that should provide much better blindside protection with Campbell at left tackle and with guard Mike Onwenu and right tackle Morgan Moses fortifying the right side. Defensively, cornerback Christian Gonzalez has been sidelined since leaving the team’s first padded practice with a hamstring injury. His prolonged absence is worrisome, but the hope is the issue won’t prevent him from starting in Week 1 or from being the anchor of the secondary this season. Williams was the team’s most expensive free agency acquisition and, as expected, has been the standout for the D-line.

Weaknesses

Diggs will be the most decorated receiver Maye has played with, though it’s unclear how much of a go-to threat he’ll be coming off a knee injury. That could put a lot of pressure on young pass catchers such as Demario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte and Williams to produce, which is similar to the spot Maye was in last season.

Camp development

Running back TreVeyon Henderson, a second-round pick, emerged as an impact player both as a kick returner and on offense. Campbell had his early struggles adjusting to playing tackle in the NFL, but found some comfort by the end of camp. Wilson also overtook Cole Strange on the depth chart at left guard and appeared to be in a battle with Ben Brown for the first-team spot.

Fantasy Player to Watch

Henderson’s dual-threat ability also bodes well for him as a fantasy team addition. He turned heads with a 100-yard kickoff return in his first exhibition game touch. He’ll also likely get a lot of opportunities in the passing game, which will allow him to stack up lots of numbers.

