New maps: Storms to bring snow to Mass. today, Friday. See how much to expect in your area

DEDHAM, Mass. — The Boston 25 Weather team has issued new snow maps for winter storms that are expected to impact Massachusetts on Wednesday and Friday.

Our first Weather Alert is for Wednesday due to morning rain that will transition to snow later in the day, with light accumulations through the evening.

The snow isn’t expected to start sticking until after sunset, bringing the potential for slushy travel during the evening commute. Accumulation could continue through midnight.

Communities across central and western Massachusetts will see about 1-3 inches of snow. Eastern Massachusetts is expected to get between a coating to an inch of snow.

Snow map Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Berkshire, Franklin, Worcester, Hampshire, Hampden, and Northern Middlesex counties through 4 a.m. Thursday.

Friday brings another Weather Alert for the potential for snow accumulation, with higher expected totals.

Points north of the Massachusetts Turnpike could see 3 to 6 inches of snow, while points south of the Pike are expected to see 1 to 3 inches. A coating to an inch is expected on Cape Cod and the Islands.

This storm is expected to be an afternoon and overnight event.

“This will develop Friday afternoon and evening, and go overnight into your Saturday plans,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear said in her latest forecast. “I don’t have a Weather Alert, but I do have some lingering light snow that will be low-impact.”

Snow map Friday

A third potential storm that could move in Sunday night into Monday is also on our radar, but as of Wednesday, the details weren’t yet clear.

“Monday’s storm just does not have details. We cannot see any numbers on Monday with certainty, but as temperatures drop, it gives us a better chance of straight-up snow instead of a mixed situation,” Spear explained.

The Boston 25 Weather team will continue to monitor the forecast and provide updates as the week develops.

For the latest forecast, visit the Boston 25 Weather page.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group