New hotel approved in Boston’s Seaport District near Thomas M. Menino Convention Center

BOSTON — The construction of a new hotel has been approved in Boston’s Seaport District on Anchor Street, across from the Thomas M. Menino Convention and Exhibition Center.

“We’re thrilled to bring a new hotel to the heart of Boston’s Seaport District, across from the Convention Center,” Kevin Colket, founder & CEO of Global Hospitality Investment Group, a real estate private equity firm with offices in Los Angeles and London, said in a statement on Tuesday.

DGH Hotel Partners JV LLC, a joint venture between Global Hospitality Investment Group and a global investment management firm, announced plans for the new urban lifestyle hotel on Tuesday.

The new hotel will join the existing Aloft and Element Boston Seaport hotels as the newest component of a 968-key hotel and retail campus, which is owned by the joint venture under a long-term land lease with the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority, officials said.

The Boston Zoning Commission approved the project on Feb. 11, after the Boston Planning Department’s unanimous Board vote last month.

When completed, the final phase of the three-hotel development, initiated in 2016, will add 438 guest rooms across 160,000 square feet.

The project will feature a new landscaped entry plaza on Anchor Street, a unique indoor/outdoor lobby bar, and a rooftop amenity space.

The campus currently includes approximately 18,000 square feet of retail space on D Street across from the Convention Center’s Lawn on D, and the combined development will reach 968 guest rooms across its three hotel brands.

Designed to complement the modern aesthetic of the neighboring Aloft and Element hotels, officials said the new hotel will help make the area a premier destination for both business and leisure travelers.

“We look forward to growing our presence in Boston by expanding our footprint next to the Aloft and Element Hotels and completing the vision of delivering a mixed-use campus with a collection of hotel brands and active retail that supports the Convention Center and enhances the vibrancy of D Street,” Colket said.

Colket said the additional rooms “will help to support the Convention Center’s anticipated expansion goals.”

“The tourism and hospitality industry is very strong here, and we’re excited to bring a new lodging experience for guests, significant economic activity, and additional jobs to the City and Commonwealth,” Colket said.

During the recent permitting process, the project earned support from a variety of community stakeholders, including neighborhood leadership, local labor/trade representatives, and hospitality industry advocates, officials said.

“We are grateful for all of the time, leadership and guidance provided by the City’s Planning Department and Zoning Commission, along with the local elected delegation, neighborhood residents, and the MCCA,” said Colket.

The 160,000 square foot project will be sustainably designed and constructed to meet LEED Gold Certification as an all-electric, resilient facility, he said.

Colket added that the hotel will add to a pedestrian-friendly streetscape and help create hundreds of local jobs.

