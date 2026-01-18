New Hampshire woman charged with firearm without a license after traffic stop in Stoneham

STONEHAM, Mass. — A New Hampshire woman has been charged with possession of a firearm without a license following a traffic stop in Stoneham.

According to Stoneham Police Chief James O’Connor, the incident occurred around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday after officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Washington Street.

Following an investigation, officers found an unloaded handgun and a magazine in the glovebox of the vehicle.

The passenger of the vehicle, a 42-year-old woman from Freedom, New Hampshire, was criminally charged and summoned to court.

“I want to recognize our officers for their actions in recovering an unlicensed firearm and keeping that off of our streets,” said Chief O’Connor. “Our Department is committed to the safety of our community, and we strive to maintain that safety and security for all of our residents. The officers’ professionalism and dedication to service does not go unnoticed, especially in situations like these.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

