New Hampshire theme park Story Land to commemorate 70 years with special Halloween celebration

Story Land, a New Hampshire theme park, turns 70 this year, and is unveiling a spooky new event to celebrate.

Happy Hauntings, a special Halloween event at the park will run from Saturday, October 5 through Sunday, October 27, according to a Story Land statement.

The family-friendly event will feature a variety of attractions, including trick-or-treating, character meet-and-greets and rides.

Happy Hauntings will extend the park’s usual operation, making this season Story Land’s longest ever.

The park will be fully decorated for Halloween and will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday in October, plus Monday, October 14.

