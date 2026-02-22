New Hampshire State Police warn drivers to ‘slow down’ after cruiser damaged

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — The New Hampshire State Police is warning the public about driving safety after a cruiser suffered damage during an overnight winter storm.

Around 9:02 p.m. on Friday, a state trooper, who was outside of his vehicle, was investigating a crash on Interstate 93 in Londonderry when a driver crashed into the cruiser.

The driver, 22-year-old Marcelo Candido de Oliveira Filho of Watertown, Mass., lost control of his 2020 Volkswagen Jetta and crashed into the back of the cruiser, causing it functional damage and disabling the Jetta.

“The NHSP urges all drivers to slow down and move over if they see flashing lights ahead,” State police wrote. “Whether it’s a law enforcement officer, firefighter, EMT, tow truck operator, highway worker, or someone whose car has broken down, their safety depends on others’ close attention and prompt action.”

Filho was cited and is expected to be in Derry Circuit Court in April.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

